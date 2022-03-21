Wilson Co. Sheriff seeking to contact 19-year-old mom and baby daughter
Published: Mar. 21, 2022 at 12:52 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
LEBANON, Tenn. (WSMV) - The Wilson County Sheriff’s Office is seeking a welfare check on a 19-year-old and her 1-year-old daughter.
The Sheriff’s Office said Star Bain was last seen at Walmart in Hendersonville. Bain and her daughter Olivia Wilkerson may be traveling in a white Dodge Charger.
If you see or have information about Bain or Wilkerson, contact the Criminal Investigations Division at 615-444-1459.
