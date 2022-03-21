Williamson County School District to discuss textbook selection policy

WILLIAMSON COUNTY, Tenn. (WSMV) -The Williamson County School board is holding a meeting Monday night to discuss how textbooks and teaching material will be chosen.

The school board is looking to adopt a policy that will make local committees responsible for reviewing, examining, and choosing various textbooks before they enter the schools.

It’s a topic that Williamson County High School parent Denna Waldrop says that she’s heard before.

“In some situations, I think they like to make things more difficult than it needs to be,” Waldrop said. “More importantly, I think the individual school district should retain some kind of oversight into that which I think the draft of the policy indicates that. But more importantly, the parents need to be aware of and have their chance to say as far as what’s being taught to their children.”

The textbook committees will be made up of teachers, parents, and school administrators. Members will review whether textbooks or teaching materials contain content that’s accurate, free of bias, and comply with U.S. and state government courses.

“I think it is important to have a good variation and a good representation of the teachers and staff, the state, the county, and the parents. Don’t be afraid to ask those hard-hitting questions, and don’t be so quit to want to dismiss a book that may be questionable in today’s time.”

Michael McKay says he’s not an educator but has a high schooler in the district. He stressed the importance of relative subject matters and truth-based teaching.

“As long as the kids are being taught the truth, facts, and respect,” McKay said. “I think it’s all relative. And that is where it starts and that’s where it finishes. Everything else is just personal biases or personal opinions.”

When the committee selects a book, it will have to be put in the central office for review, and the board must approve it.

Right now, state legislators are considering a bill that would allow parents to review all their children’s instructional materials and tests.

The Williamson County school board meeting will take place on Monday at 6:30 PM.

