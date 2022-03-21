Trial for former Vanderbilt nurse begins tomorrow

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) -The trial for one former Vanderbilt nurse begins tomorrow. Radonda Vaught lost her license in 2017 after giving a patient a deadly dose of the wrong drug.

In December of 2017, 75-year-old Charlene Murphy died after Vaught gave her a fatal dose of Vecuronium Bromide, a drug that causes paralysis. Murphy was supposed to receive the drug Versed, which treats anxiety.

Vaught was charged with patient abuse and reckless homicide. She was subsequently released from Vanderbilt Medical Center on Jan. 3. 2018.

Prosecutors previously stated that Vaught missed at least 10 warnings and red flags in the process of administering the deadly drug, including multiple warnings that the drug is a “paralyzing agent.”

In a TBI report of the incident revealed in March 2019, Vaught admitted thinking that she “probably just killed a patient.”

A jury selection for the trial begins tomorrow. We will have that coverage Monday on News4.

Copyright 2022 WSMV. All rights reserved.