Shooting under investigation in Smyrna

SMYRNA, TN (WSMV) - Smyrna police investigated a shooting between two cars early Monday morning.

Officers responded to the Circle K in 700 block of Nissan Drive around 1:30 a.m.

According to police, someone walked into the store and asked the clerk to call 911. That person said they and a passenger in their car had been shot after police said the exchange of gunfire between two vehicles in the area.

Police said EMS rushed the two shooting victims to an area hospital, one in stable condition and the other in critical condition.

The shooting remains under investigation. However, police said the shooting was an isolated incident involving people who knew each other.

Anyone with information should call contact Smyrna Police at 615-267-5434 or email allan.nabours@townofsmyrna.org.

