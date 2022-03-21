Advertisement

Police are working to identify body of deceased woman


Police lights(WSMV)
By Torrence Banks
Published: Mar. 21, 2022 at 5:11 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) -Metro Police are investigating Sunday’s 7:45 p.m. discovery of a woman’s body on Mount View Road.

According to police, a neighborhood resident was outside walking and reported seeing what appeared to be a body wrapped in cloth on the side of the road. The neighbor called the police.

Police say the autopsy showed no signs of trauma. The medical examiner is working to identify her and determine the cause of her death.

Police say that toxicology testing is pending.

