NASA begins testing rocket for flight to moon

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Last week NASA rolled out for the first time its most powerful rocket in agency history – the Space Launch System Moon Rocket.

The 322-foot-tall rocket crawled at 0.8 miles per hour on a 10-1/2-hour journey to the historic 39B launch pad, the same pad used during the Apollo missions during the 1960s and 1970s.

In about two weeks, the rocket will undergo a “wet-dress rehearsal” where engineers will perform a series of tests that will mimic launch day procedures.

If all goes as planned, the rocket will be hauled back to its assembly building for more testing before its maiden launch sometime in early summer for the Artemis 1 mission.

The first launch of SLS will be an unpiloted test flight with three instrumented mannequins onboard.

SLS and the mannequins will fly beyond the moon and back where it will splash down in the Pacific Ocean.

This flight is intended to test the hardware and procedures for future piloted missions, and if all goes well, NASA hopes to launch four astronauts on an around-the-moon flight no earlier than 2024.

You can be a part of the upcoming historic flight with NASA.

NASA is accepting names to be flown around the moon on the Artemis 1 mission. You can fill out an online form that will upload your name to a flash drive which will fly on the unmanned spacecraft. Click to get your “Boarding Pass.”

