Advertisement

NASA begins testing rocket for flight to moon


The NASA Artemis rocket with the Orion spacecraft aboard stands on pad 39B at the Kennedy Space...
The NASA Artemis rocket with the Orion spacecraft aboard stands on pad 39B at the Kennedy Space Center in Cape Canaveral, Fla., Friday, March 18, 2022. While at the pad the rocket and Orion spacecraft will undergo a tests to verify systems and practice countdown procedures. (AP Photo/John Raoux)(John Raoux | AP)
By Cody Murphy
Published: Mar. 21, 2022 at 4:05 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Last week NASA rolled out for the first time its most powerful rocket in agency history – the Space Launch System Moon Rocket.

The 322-foot-tall rocket crawled at 0.8 miles per hour on a 10-1/2-hour journey to the historic 39B launch pad, the same pad used during the Apollo missions during the 1960s and 1970s.

In about two weeks, the rocket will undergo a “wet-dress rehearsal” where engineers will perform a series of tests that will mimic launch day procedures.

If all goes as planned, the rocket will be hauled back to its assembly building for more testing before its maiden launch sometime in early summer for the Artemis 1 mission.

The first launch of SLS will be an unpiloted test flight with three instrumented mannequins onboard.

SLS and the mannequins will fly beyond the moon and back where it will splash down in the Pacific Ocean.

This flight is intended to test the hardware and procedures for future piloted missions, and if all goes well, NASA hopes to launch four astronauts on an around-the-moon flight no earlier than 2024.

You can be a part of the upcoming historic flight with NASA.

NASA is accepting names to be flown around the moon on the Artemis 1 mission. You can fill out an online form that will upload your name to a flash drive which will fly on the unmanned spacecraft. Click to get your “Boarding Pass.”

Copyright 2022 WSMV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Police lights
Police are working to identify body of deceased woman
One flood recovery in Waverly means any extra money that you have right now. Is spent, Vixen up...
Restaurants still struggling after deadly flooding
Experts say the biggest thing holding most people back from buying a home is the down...
Faked Out: Con artists copycatting social media profiles lure family and friends into scams
Scene in Mount Juliet declared safe after train derailment