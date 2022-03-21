Advertisement

Mount Juliet school sheltering in place after train derailment


Governor Bill Lee announced Tuesday that 500 new jobs would be coming to Lebanon when a new...
Governor Bill Lee announced Tuesday that 500 new jobs would be coming to Lebanon when a new manufacturing operation opens.(WSMV)
By Chuck Morris
Published: Mar. 21, 2022 at 1:27 PM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MOUNT JULIET, Tenn. (WSMV) - A portion of Division Street in west Mount Juliet is closed after a train derailment near South Greenhill Road.

The train derailed on the tracks running alongside Division Street at South Greenhill Road. There are no injuries, according to Mount Juliet Police.

Those in the area of Division Street near Mount Juliet Elementary were asked to shelter in place as a precaution. One of the cars involved in the derailment was a propane tanker. Police believe the tanker is empty with residual gas.

Division Street is closed from South Greenhill Road to the Davidson County line.

WeGo will operate as scheduled Star trips by bus from Riverfront Station.

WeGo officials said they are developing a contingency plan for service for the rest of the week.

Copyright 2022 WSMV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

WE REMAIN UNDER A FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY FOR TUESDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH WEDNESDAY MORNING IN...
Monday Afternoon Forecast from News 4
Wilson County Sheriff's Office is seeking to find 19-year-old Star Bain and her 1-year-old...
Wilson Co. Sheriff seeking to contact 19-year-old mom and baby daughter
Monday Afternoon News Update from News 4
Monday Afternoon News Update from News 4
District Attorney General Brent Cooper has reopened the investigation into the deaths of (l-r)...
District Attorney General to reopen 1991 Giles County death investigation