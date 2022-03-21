Mount Juliet school sheltering in place after train derailment
MOUNT JULIET, Tenn. (WSMV) - A portion of Division Street in west Mount Juliet is closed after a train derailment near South Greenhill Road.
The train derailed on the tracks running alongside Division Street at South Greenhill Road. There are no injuries, according to Mount Juliet Police.
Those in the area of Division Street near Mount Juliet Elementary were asked to shelter in place as a precaution. One of the cars involved in the derailment was a propane tanker. Police believe the tanker is empty with residual gas.
Division Street is closed from South Greenhill Road to the Davidson County line.
WeGo will operate as scheduled Star trips by bus from Riverfront Station.
WeGo officials said they are developing a contingency plan for service for the rest of the week.
