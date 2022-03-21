Mount Juliet school sheltering in place after train derailment

MOUNT JULIET, Tenn. (WSMV) - A portion of Division Street in west Mount Juliet is closed after a train derailment near South Greenhill Road.

The train derailed on the tracks running alongside Division Street at South Greenhill Road. There are no injuries, according to Mount Juliet Police.

Those in the area of Division Street near Mount Juliet Elementary were asked to shelter in place as a precaution. One of the cars involved in the derailment was a propane tanker. Police believe the tanker is empty with residual gas.

Division Street is closed from South Greenhill Road to the Davidson County line.

MJAlert: A train has derailed on Division St near S Greenhill Rd. There are no injuries. Resources are investigating a potential hazmat danger. — Mt. Juliet Police (@MtJulietPolice) March 21, 2022

WeGo will operate as scheduled Star trips by bus from Riverfront Station.

Passengers planning to catch the 4:20 p.m. train from Nashville will be transported via bus from Riverfront Station to Donelson and Hermitage Stations. Customers needing to travel to Mt. Juliet, Martha, Hamilton Springs, or Lebanon will need to catch the 5:10 p.m. or 5:55 p.m. buses at Riverfront Station for their return trip.

WeGo officials said they are developing a contingency plan for service for the rest of the week.

