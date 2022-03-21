Mindy Dodd thanks advocates after release from prison

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A Smyrna woman, sentenced to life in prison, met with lawmakers and advocates who fought for her clemency for the first time on Monday.

Mindy Dodd was convicted 20 years ago for conspiring to murder her husband. Dodd was released from prison a week ago. For years, lawmakers and others fought to make that a reality.

Those lawmakers and advocates welcomed Mindy home at a meeting Monday morning where she was met with hugs and smiles from those who helped her behind the scenes.

“That’s what got me through all those years is my hope in going home,” Dodd told her advocates.

A jury convicted Dodd for conspiring to kill her husband, Henry Dodd. He was shot by her nephew while Dodd was at work, and she was sentenced to life in prison. Her sentence came to an end last year when Governor Bill Lee granted her clemency.

“I was just in shock,” Dodd recalled. “I was like ‘Oh my God, thank you,’ and I just cried.”

Dodd said her husband was originally her stepfather. She said he started to rape her when she was only 8 years old, divorced her mother, and she became pregnant at age 18.

“Back then you didn’t talk about stuff like that,” Dodd said. “It was something people swept under the run. They didn’t talk about abuse and good touch/bad touch.”

Monday wasn’t about what happened in the past; it was bout how Dodd plans to embrace the days and years ahead.

She said she’s catching up with family and friends; taking in all the free world has to offer.

“My daughter took me down to Zaxby’s and I got a kickin’ chicken sandwich,” she said.

While she’s grateful to those who helped release her, she plans to help others with their clemency in the future.

Dodd said she has a job interview this week at an Arby’s near her home.

