Advertisement

Manchester business damaged by fire


Toliver's Pawn, Jewelry and Guns and adjoining businesses in Manchester, Tenn., were damaged by...
Toliver's Pawn, Jewelry and Guns and adjoining businesses in Manchester, Tenn., were damaged by fire on Monday morning.(Jessica Peacock/Submitted)
By Chuck Morris
Published: Mar. 21, 2022 at 9:39 AM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A Manchester gun and pawn store was damaged by fire on Monday morning, according to police.

The fire was reported at Toliver’s Pawn, Jewelry and Guns, located at 110 N. Spring St., at 6:15 a.m. The building was unoccupied at the time of the fire.

The fire may have spread to an adjoining building in downtown Manchester.

Fire crews were still on the scene at 8 a.m. battling the fire.

The cause of the fire is unknown.

Copyright 2022 WSMV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Rabbits found in park
Local shelter needs homes for abandoned bunnies
News 4 investigates finds out what you need to know before you buy your next car.
Cars being sold with active recalls
News 4 investigates finds out what you need to know before you buy your next car.
Cars being sold with active recalls
Monday news flash
Monday morning News Update