Manchester business damaged by fire

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A Manchester gun and pawn store was damaged by fire on Monday morning, according to police.

The fire was reported at Toliver’s Pawn, Jewelry and Guns, located at 110 N. Spring St., at 6:15 a.m. The building was unoccupied at the time of the fire.

The fire may have spread to an adjoining building in downtown Manchester.

Fire crews were still on the scene at 8 a.m. battling the fire.

The cause of the fire is unknown.

