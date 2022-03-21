Local shelter needs homes for abandoned bunnies

GALLATIN, Tenn. (WSMV) - An animal shelter in Sumner County is flush with bunnies this week after more than 30 of them were found abandoned in a park over the weekend.

Bunny Rescue in Nashville said they are working with Animal Rescue Corp. (ARC) in housing the 32 new rabbits that were left at Triple Creek Park on Saturday.

The rabbits were spotted hopping around the park by a good Samaritan, who promptly called them in. Bunny Rescue said four of the rabbits were found dead, but the others were rounded up and transported to ARC in Lebanon. The Gallatin Police Department assisted in rounding up all the bunnies.

Rabbits found in park (Bunny Rescue)

Bunny Rescue is desperately seeking people to adopt these Dutch bunnies as they already have around 50 up for adoption before these new additions.

If you would like to foster or adopt a bunny, or just donate to the effort, call 615-260-3808.

