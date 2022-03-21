Juvenile escapees steal employee’s car, nearly crash into Mount Juliet home

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A Mount Juliet family told News4 they are counting their blessings after a car almost crashed into their home.

Metro Police received a call from Rosewood Youth Academy around 11 p.m. Officials at Rosewood told police that a group of boys assaulted a staff member and left in one of the worker’s car.

The teenagers were followed by a Rosewood staffer until the teens crashed on Beckwith Road. The car almost slid into Ede McCullough’s home.

“When I looked out of the window, I could see just the blinker kept flashing in my face,” McCullough said. “The car was right there.”

McCullough said her family is still shaken up over a car crashing just inches from their house around 8:40 p.m. Saturday.

McCullough’s security cameras show the four boys jump out of the overturned car and run into their yard. Then you hear a gun shot and a man’s voice. McCullough said the man told her family to stay inside.

“The man says, ‘I’m from a detention center.’ He said, ‘Get back in the house,’” McCullough said.

Metro Police said Rosewood’s staff waited nearly three hours to call after the escape.

“We want accountability. We want somebody held responsible for letting the youth escape in the car in the first place, for not calling police, and chasing them themselves. Somebody should be held accountable for that. It could have been avoided,” McCullough said.

McCullough said it’s a miracle the car stopped where it did.

“When we were building this home two-and-a-half years ago, we actually buried a Bible underneath the sub floor,” McCullough said. “We believe that God stopped the car from hitting the house, the bullet from hitting us, and the boys alive.”

This is the second time in 2022 that teenagers ran away from Rosewood Youth Academy. There were more reported escapes in 2019.

Youth Opportunity, the company that manages Rosewood Youth Academy, sent News4 a statement.

“Youth Opportunity is aware that four youth in its care at the Rosewood Youth Academy exited the facility without authorization on March 19, 2022. The matter is currently the subject of an extensive internal investigation. In the event that any employees are found to have violated any of its stringent policies, Youth Opportunity will take swift action to assure that such employees are appropriately disciplined or their employment terminated. The safety of the youth in our care and the safety of the community are Youth Opportunity’s primary focus. Any action required to provide such safety will be taken immediately.”

