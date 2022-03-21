Gladeville Middle and Elementary schools on ‘soft lockdown’

GLADEVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The Wilson County Schools administration placed two schools on a “soft lockdown” on Monday morning due to a police search.

Police are searching for an unidentified man involved in a Metro investigation. The search is near Gladeville Middle and Elementary schools, and so the administration placed the schools on lockdown.

The Wilson County Sheriff’s County said there is “no threat to the community at this time.” Per the Wilson Co. Schools PIO, the situation at the schools is due to a subject being sought in a domestic situation that has threatened to harm himself.

Gladeville Middle and Elementary schools are currently placed on soft lockdown as a precaution while deputies search the area for a male subject involved in a Metro investigation. There is currently no threat to the community at this time if you see law enforcement presence. pic.twitter.com/OWrC5MGHhy — Wilson Co Sheriff (@wilsonsheriff) March 21, 2022

