Gladeville Middle and Elementary schools on ‘soft lockdown’


By Joe Wenzel
Published: Mar. 21, 2022 at 11:53 AM CDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
GLADEVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The Wilson County Schools administration placed two schools on a “soft lockdown” on Monday morning due to a police search.

Police are searching for an unidentified man involved in a Metro investigation. The search is near Gladeville Middle and Elementary schools, and so the administration placed the schools on lockdown.

The Wilson County Sheriff’s County said there is “no threat to the community at this time.” Per the Wilson Co. Schools PIO, the situation at the schools is due to a subject being sought in a domestic situation that has threatened to harm himself.

News 4 has a crew headed to the school and will have updates on-air and online.

