First Alert Forecast: Warm and sunny today; showers tomorrow and Wednesday

WE REMAIN UNDER A FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY FOR TUESDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH WEDNESDAY MORNING IN ADVANCE OF A LINE OF HEAVY RAIN AND STORMS THAT’S EXPECTED TO MOVE THROUGH THE MID-STATE

A bit of a chill to the air on this Monday morning as we’re headed out the door, but it’s shaping up to be a lovely afternoon! We’ll see a good deal of sunshine for most of our day until clouds start to increase late this afternoon and this evening.

Temperatures are going to stretch into the lower and mid 70s once again today. Tonight, will be mostly cloudy with lows dropping into the upper 50s.

We remain under a FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY for both tomorrow and Wednesday as our next storm system approaches the Mid-State.

All the action starts tomorrow with heavy showers moving into our northwestern counties through the morning and early afternoon. Heavy rain, and even a few thunderstorms, will then march across Middle Tennessee and Southern Kentucky starting late Tuesday afternoon.

Our focus with this round of rain will be the potential for flooding in parts of the Mid State with some localized areas receiving over 2 inches of rainfall by Wednesday morning. We are continuing to monitor any potential for severe weather, but as of now the highest severe weather threat looks to be well to our south Tuesday and Tuesday night.

On Wednesday, we’ll have some leftover showers around with temperatures dropping back into the 60s.

Colder air settles in by Thursday with highs staying in the 50s under a mix of clouds and sunshine. More clouds, and even a stray rain shower, on Friday with temperatures in the upper 50s again.

We’re back near 60 on Saturday and Sunday with a mix of clouds and sunshine.

