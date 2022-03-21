District Attorney General to reopen 1991 Giles County death investigation

PULASKI, Tenn. (WSMV) - The district attorney general for Giles County has decided to reopen the investigation of the deaths of three Black males who drowned on the same day in 1991, according to a press release.

District Attorney General Brent Cooper has decided to look into the deaths of the men on July 11, 1991, after a recent meeting with Dr. Joe Fite, Giles County Medical Examiner.

“By opening this investigation, I am not saying conclusively that these deaths were homicides,” Cooper said in a release posted on his Facebook page. “However, after reviewing the information available, there are enough unusual circumstances to warrant a closer look into the tragic deaths of these three young men.”

On July 12, 1991, the bodies of Steven Russell “Stevie” Bass, 15, and Patrick Fletcher, 16, were pulled from Richland Creek in Giles County. The following day the body of Dennis Martindale, 20, was also located in the creek. All three were found fully clothed, including shoes and jewelry.

The three were reported missing by family on July 11 after they found their vehicle parked at the bridge on Prospect Elkton Highway.

Autopsies were conducted on all three by former Medical Examiner Charles Harlan, now deceased. Harland later lost his medical license due to malpractice, including botched autopsies.

If anyone has information about the case, contact 22nd Judicial District Attorney’s Office Investigator Tommy Goetz at 931-380-2536, ext. 109.

