Clarksville Police are investigating after shooting leads to kidnapping

CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) -Police are investigating a shooting that led to a kidnapping that occurred Saturday night.

According to police, officers responded to a shots fired call around 9:44 pm in the 500 block of Lafayette Rd. When police arrived, they found a man who had been shot.

Witnesses told Clarksville Police that they saw another man hold a woman at gunpoint and force her into a white Dodge Charger. Police located the suspect’s vehicle traveling north on Ft. Campbell Blvd and pursued it to the 1200 block of Parkway Place.

Once the vehicle came to a stop, police say that the woman jumped out of it. Officers say that the woman had multiple non-life-threatening gunshot wounds. However, police say the suspect sustained a self-inflicted gunshot wound and was pronounced deceased at the scene.

Both the victim and the suspect were taken to a Nashville hospital.

