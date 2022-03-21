Cars being sold with active recalls

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - News 4 investigates finds out what you need to know before you buy your next car.

Tens of millions of vehicles are recalled each year-but we’ve uncovered that in some cases, cars are being sold with active recalls on them. News 4 Investigates looks into why it is not illegal in Tennessee.

It’s a loophole many drivers we spoke with say they’d like to see changed. Right now, Tennessee is one of two states where dealerships do not have to fix any recalls before selling a car. They only must disclose that information in the documents.

News 4 talked with several drivers who have purchased vehicles and didn’t know about the recalls until they broke down on the highway.

“I cannot grasp that this is happening and being permitted to happen. To knowingly have vehicles that have active recalls. It is just wrong on so many fronts.”

You’re not going to want to miss my full investigation tonight at 6. Lindsay Bramson tells you just how many vehicles active recalls on them have right now and how to check for any recalls before you buy that next car.

