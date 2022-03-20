Woman charged with DUI after throwing cup of urine out window in construction zone

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A woman was charged with driving under the influenced after she tossed a plastic cup full of urine at a road construction site on Friday, according to court documents.

A Tennessee Highway Patrol trooper was dispatched to the intersection of 12th Avenue South and Sweetbriar Avenue around 2:45 p.m. Friday when the driver, identified as Myra Ashton, 67, of Centerville, began making loud and obscene gestures at workers. According to the affidavit, at one point she urinated into a plastic cup and threw it out of the window. The traffic control personnel stated they smelled an obvious odor of alcoholic beverage and witnesses said she was spinning her tires leaving one of the businesses. The workers were able to keep Ashton at the scene until law enforcement arrived.

Ashton told officers she went to a restaurant with a friend and consumed around one margarita, but she was unaware of the size of the glass. The trooper said Ashton displayed slurred speech and was incoherent. She constantly confused today with two days ago and struggled to keep her balance, according to the affidavit. She stated the wind was making her unsteady. Ashton failed to complete standard field sobriety tasks as demonstrated or explained and was arrested for driving under the influence.

While in the back seat of the patrol car, Ashton began to kick the window, according to the affidavit. When the door was opened, she began to use racial slurs, including the N word, during her venting. She fell asleep in the back seat. Officers said when she woke up, she was unaware of where she was and began to ask who the trooper was and where they were. She then realized she was in handcuffs.

Ashton’s first court appearance is set for April 8.

