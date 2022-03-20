Vols season ends after loss to Michigan

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) -The Tennessee Volunteers season has ended after they lost to the Michigan Wolverines in the NCAA tournament 76-68.

Michigan’s Hunter Dickinson scored 27 points and pulled down 11 rebounds to lead the 11-seeded Michigan Wolverines past the 3-seeded Tennessee Vols in the 2nd round of the NCAA Tournament.

Tennessee made just 2 of 18 three-point attempts and was outscored 16-6 in the final 4:27 of the game.

The Vols were looking for their 2nd Sweet 16 appearance since 2019.

With the win, the Wolverines will be heading to the Sweet 16 next week.

