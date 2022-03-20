One person injured after car crashes into bank

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - One person was critically injured in a crash on Dickerson Pike late Saturday night.

Police were dispatched just after 11:30 p.m. for a reported crash at the Bank of America at 3032 Dickerson Pike. The car had crashed into the front glass windows of the bank.

Police said when the victim arrived at the hospital, they discovered the victim had been shot. The victim is in critical condition, according to police.

Police did not say if another vehicle was involved in the crash or if anyone is in custody.

