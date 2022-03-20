Advertisement

One person injured after car crashes into bank


One person was critically injured in a crash on Dickerson Pike early this morning.
By Chuck Morris
Published: Mar. 20, 2022 at 9:00 AM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - One person was critically injured in a crash on Dickerson Pike late Saturday night.

Police were dispatched just after 11:30 p.m. for a reported crash at the Bank of America at 3032 Dickerson Pike. The car had crashed into the front glass windows of the bank.

Police said when the victim arrived at the hospital, they discovered the victim had been shot. The victim is in critical condition, according to police.

Police did not say if another vehicle was involved in the crash or if anyone is in custody.

Copyright 2022 WSMV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Crews are investigating the cause of a fire at a Joelton home early Sunday morning.
Joelton home damaged by fire
Crews are investigating the cause of a fire at a Joelton home early Sunday morning.
Joelton home damaged by fire
The driver of a car that crashed into a bank on Dickerson Pike had gunshot wounds.
1 person injured in crash on Dickerson Pike
Guests at two different hotels in Antioch woke up to find their cars broken into Saturday...
Dozens of cars broken into at hotels