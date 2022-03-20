Man faces drug charges after punching Metro Police officer

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A man faces several drug charges after he punched a Metro Police officer during a foot pursuit on Thursday afternoon according to court documents.

Metro Police detectives saw Tywann Sistrunk, 25, conducting a hand-to-hand transaction with multiple people in the area of Korean Veterans Boulevard between Second and Third Avenues South. Detectives saw him going in and out of a black Honda Civic parked on Korean Veterans Boulevard.

Metro Police bike officers approached Sistrunk and he began to flee on foot. While he was running, one officers saw Sistrunk throw a black fanny pack over a fence. Another officer was able to catch up to Sistrunk, who struck the officer in the jaw. Sistrunk was given orders to stop, but he refused. Officers deployed a stun gun to stop Sistrunk.

Detectives found the fanny pack inside the fence at the Country Music Hall of Fame. According to the arrest affidavit, police found around 10 grams of marijuana, 6.5 grams of methamphetamine, 17 Hydrocodone pills, 97 Xanax tablets, 23.4 grams of a brown powder consistent with heroin, 32.9 grams of white rocks and white powder, consistent with that of crack cocaine and powder cocaine, and a drug scale. A search of the vehicle resulted in a loaded Smith & Wesson 9mm pistol and $2,200 in assorted denominations, which is consistent with the street level sale of narcotics.

Sistrunk faces several drug charges, evading arrest, possession of a weapon while committing a dangerous felony and assault of a first responder. He is set to appear in Davidson County General Sessions Court on Monday.

