Man arrested for attacking off-duty police officer

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A man was arrested early Saturday morning after assaulting an off-duty police officer, according to court documents.

Jason Friesen, 44, was arrested after he attacked Zachary Marion, an off-duty officer from the Cowan Police Department who was working security at Kid Rock’s club at 221 Broadway. The affidavit said Marion saw Friesen laying on the ground and thought he was unconscious. He attempted to wake Friesen up. Friesen woke up and started to assault Marion, hitting him with a closed fist in his lower abdomen and crotch. Marion began trying to arrest Friesen, but Friesen “started to use force” while Marion was trying to handcuff him.

Once Friesen was handcuffed, officers and Marion noticed Friesen had a hard time standing up and smelled like alcohol.

Friesen complained about shoulder pain and was taken to General Hospital for treatment. The medical staff said Friesen was intoxicated by an unknown substance. Friesen had trouble standing up or staying awake during interaction with police officers.

Friesen was charged with assault of an officer, resisting arrest and public intoxication. He is set to appear in court on April 22.

