NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Fire crews are investigating the cause of an early morning house fire in Joelton.

Crews responded to a report of a structure fire around 2:30 a.m. on Grays Point Road.

The roof of the home was destroyed in the fire.

Firefighters said all residents of the home got out safely and are expected to be OK.

Copyright 2022 WSMV. All rights reserved.