NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) -The Belmont Bruins pulled off a double-overtime, 73-70 win over Oregon in the 1st round of the women’s NCAA Tournament.

Tuti Jones scored 22 points to lead the Bruins to their 2nd ever win in the Big Dance.

CORRECTS TO BELMONT GUARD MADISON BARTLEY, NOT BULTER GUARD MADISON ROYAL-DAVIS - Oregon forward Sedona Prince (32) blocks the shot of Belmont guard Madison Bartley (3) during the first half of a college basketball game in the first round of an NCAA tournament, Saturday, March 19, 2022, in Knoxville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Wade Payne) (Wade Payne | AP)

CORRECTS TO BELMONT FORWARD TUTI JONES (0), NOT BUTLER FORWARD CELENA TABORN (0) - Belmont forward Tuti Jones (0) drives past Oregon guard Endyia Rogers (4) during the first half of a college basketball game in the first round of an NCAA tournament, Saturday, March 19, 2022, in Knoxville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Wade Payne) (Wade Payne | AP)

Belmont will play the Tennessee Lady Vols in the 2nd round on Monday.

𝗗𝗔𝗡𝗖𝗜𝗡’ 𝗳𝗼𝗿 𝗮 𝘄𝗵𝗶𝗹𝗲 𝗶𝗻 𝗞𝗻𝗼𝘅𝘃𝗶𝗹𝗹𝗲 💃💃💃



This one is going to last for a very, very long time 🐻🏀



BRUINS OUTLAST DUCKS in 2OT‼‼‼‼#ItsBruinTime | #Splashville | #MarchMadness pic.twitter.com/ReM508hViX — Belmont WBasketball (@BelmontWBB) March 20, 2022

