Woman sought after by police following truck stop incident

MURFREESBORO, TN (WSMV) – Murfreesboro Police asked the public for assistance after a woman allegedly attempted to shoplift and assaulted a convenience store clerk Wednesday.

MPD said in a tweet Friday that a woman attempted to shoplift from Uncle Sandy’s Truck Stop. Surveillance footage revealed the woman entering the store as she did this.

DO YOU KNOW THIS WOMAN? Detectives need help identifying a woman who attempted to shoplift from Uncle Sandy’s Truck Stop, and then assaulted a clerk on March 16. The woman left the store with a male in a white Nissan Altima. Call Detective Richard Presley at 629-201-5615. pic.twitter.com/ujvf9HsxKu — Murfreesboro TN Police Department (@MboroPoliceDept) March 18, 2022

Authorities said she assaulted the store clerk before leaving with a man in a white Nissan Altima.

Anyone with information regarding this case is asked to call Detective Richard Presley at (629)201-5615.

Copyright 2022 WSMV. All rights reserved.