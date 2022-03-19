Woman sought after by police following truck stop incident
Published: Mar. 19, 2022 at 9:59 AM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
MURFREESBORO, TN (WSMV) – Murfreesboro Police asked the public for assistance after a woman allegedly attempted to shoplift and assaulted a convenience store clerk Wednesday.
MPD said in a tweet Friday that a woman attempted to shoplift from Uncle Sandy’s Truck Stop. Surveillance footage revealed the woman entering the store as she did this.
Authorities said she assaulted the store clerk before leaving with a man in a white Nissan Altima.
Anyone with information regarding this case is asked to call Detective Richard Presley at (629)201-5615.
Copyright 2022 WSMV. All rights reserved.