What causes severe storms?

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Often meteorologists talk about the next weather maker. It happens so often because there’s always something going on in the weather world, tons of changes daily.

Those changes dictate what’s going to happen in Middle Tennessee. On Friday, it’s the potential for strong to severe storms.

It’s all thanks to this low-pressure system moving up toward the north.

It’s bringing in some of that Gulf moisture all while a cold front is moving in from the east.

That cold front coming in on top of warm air will cause instability in the atmosphere, which is just science talk for “bad weather.” It also depends on how warm we get, too.

When we have breaks in the rain and clouds breaking apart to let in more sunshine, that recharges the atmosphere and allows more energy to develop, creating a greater likelihood of storms.

