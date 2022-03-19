Advertisement

Two Rutherford County high schools to receive new football fields


High School Football
High School Football(Josh Auzenne | WAFB)
By Mary Alice Royse
Published: Mar. 19, 2022 at 11:14 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SMYRNA, TN (WSMV) – Stewarts Creek and Smyrna High School officials announced the installation of artificial turf football fields Friday.

Rutherford County School District officials said that both of the school’s new artificial turf fields would provide many benefits for the players and school. One of the most notable benefits is that it will last longer and be more durable when multiple sports and teams use it.

Donations from Smyrna Ready Mix have fully funded Smyrna High School’s installation. The school said they plan to rename the field as “Smyrna Ready Mix field at Robert L. Raikes Stadium.”

Stewarts Creek High School’s football booster club said they plan to fund the new field by using an unsecured loan payable by the booster club. The field will become a no-cost donation from the booster club to Rutherford County Schools.

Both Oakland and Blackman High Schools currently have artificial turf fields funded by boosters.

