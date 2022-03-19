Two killed in Nolensville Pike crash

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Metro Police confirmed the death of two people involved in a fatal car wreck Saturday morning.

Police told News4 that the crash took place around 3 a.m. Saturday morning at 5303 Nolensville Pike.

Authorities said only one vehicle was involved in the crash; however, the lives of two people were claimed at the time of the collision.

Officials have not released the identities of the two people or the circumstance in which this collision occurred.

This is an ongoing investigation, and we will update the story as we receive information.

