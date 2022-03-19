Advertisement

Two killed in Nolensville Pike crash


Emergency crews responded to the scene today.
Emergency crews responded to the scene today.(WAFF)
By Mary Alice Royse
Published: Mar. 19, 2022 at 8:12 AM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Metro Police confirmed the death of two people involved in a fatal car wreck Saturday morning.

Police told News4 that the crash took place around 3 a.m. Saturday morning at 5303 Nolensville Pike.

Authorities said only one vehicle was involved in the crash; however, the lives of two people were claimed at the time of the collision.

Officials have not released the identities of the two people or the circumstance in which this collision occurred.

This is an ongoing investigation, and we will update the story as we receive information.

Copyright 2022 WSMV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

La Vergne Police said the crash involved two vehicles, including a tanker truck, which happened...
Recovery not over after tanker crash on I-24
Mask mandate lifted
No masks to be required at Metro Schools on Monday
The westbound side of Interstate 24 has reopened after a tanker truck flipped and spilled gas,...
Thousands of gallons of gas spilled onto I-24 after tanker crash
A tanker flipped over and spilled thousands of gallons of gas over Interstate 24 in Rutherford...
Thousands of gallons of gas spilled onto I-24 E after tanker crash