Two Antioch hotels experience multiple overnight car break-ins

NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) – Guests at two different hotels in Antioch woke up to find their cars broken into Saturday morning.

According to Metro police, numerous vehicles were broken into in the parking lot of the Comfort Inn and Suites in Antioch located at 400 Collins Park Dr.

Guests filed police reports after finding their cars broken into as early as 5 a.m. Saturday morning.

In addition to the numerous break-ins at the Comfort Inn, Best Western Plus in Antioch, located at 510 Collins Park Dr., reported 30 vehicles were broken into according to Best Western staff. Staff added that there was glass everywhere in the parking lot due to the break-ins.

Numerous cars broken into in Antioch (News4)

Numerous cars broken into in Antioch (News4)

Numerous cars broken into in Antioch (News4)

A family visiting from Detroit, MI, told News4 that they were upset to find out the same thing happened at the hotel two weeks before their stay.

Guests told News4 authorities believed the vehicles were allegedly being targeted to get weapons out of.

Police have not provided the total number of car break-ins that night.

Comfort Inn and Suites offered News4 no comment when asked about the incident.

Copyright 2022 WSMV. All rights reserved.