Teen surrenders to police after being sought after for 2021 murder

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A 17-year-old surrendered Friday night after being sought after by Metro Nashville police since Sep. 2021.

Metro Nashville officials said in a tweet that Adrian Cameron II, 17, surrendered at the Juvenile Detention Center after having been a fugitive for the past six months.

UPDATE: Adrian Cameron II, now 17, surrendered Fri night at the Juvenile Detention Center. He had been sought for murder since last Sept. He is accused in the drug-related fatal shooting of Josh Evans, 50, whose body was recovered from the Cumberland River. https://t.co/MQhqppzkrG pic.twitter.com/9jDDLEZhaD — Metro Nashville PD (@MNPDNashville) March 19, 2022

Police said he is accused of being involved in the drug-related fatal shooting of Josh Evans, 50, whose body was recovered from the Cumberland River.

The investigation shows that Evans was shot during an attempted drug transaction involving Cameron inside a Phillips Street apartment on September 4, 2021. Evans’ body was discovered in the Cumberland River on September 13.

In 2019, a Juvenile Court arrest order was issued charging Cameron with the death of Evans. MNPD added in their original release that Cameron’s father was also fatally shot in 2019 after he fired on MNPD SWAT.

News4 will update the story as this is an ongoing investigation.

Copyright 2022 WSMV. All rights reserved.