No masks to be required at Metro Schools on Monday

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Masks will not be required when Metro students and staff return from spring break on Monday.

The district said they encourage wearing masks, but it’s up to each person. The school board made this decision late last month.

Not everyone was on-board with the decision. Some student board members said they preferred required masks. But many parents wanted to get rid of the requirement.

