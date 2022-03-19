Murfreesboro man faces charges after assaulting man in his care

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WSMV) -A Murfreesboro man faces a felony charge after being accused of assaulting a vulnerable adult in his care.

According to the TBI, after receiving information from Adult Protective Services staff from the Tennessee Department of Human Services, TBI agents began investigating an alleged incident involving 74-year-old Richard Armento and a man in his care.

During their investigation, TBI agents determined Armento assaulted and injured the man earlier in the month.

On February 10th, the Rutherford County Grand Jury returned an indictment, charging Armento with one count of Abuse of a Vulnerable Adult.

On Thursday, TBI says that Armento surrendered to authorities in Rutherford County. He was subsequently released on bond.

Copyright 2022 WSMV. All rights reserved.