Local restaurant helps support Ukraine

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) -Local businesses supported Ukraine Saturday. Kawai Poke Company in East Nashville served up Ukrainian food.

100% of the money is going to help the people of Ukraine. The owners of the restaurant came from Ukraine 33 years ago. They are watching in horror as millions of innocent people are being driven out of their country.

The restaurant was filled with customers, including two who say they don’t live nearby, but had to stop in when they heard about the support.

“My wife and I, we lived in Ukraine for a few years and so we just want to support our friends there and anyone here who wants to help out in any way they can,” one customer said.

Several other local restaurants teamed up to help Kawai Poke co support Ukraine, like Aleksey’s Deli, Leningrad pop-up shop, and Poppy-and-Peep.

