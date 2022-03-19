Goodwill hosts Wedding Gown weekend

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Goodwill kicked off their Wedding Gown Weekend event Saturday.

Goodwill said all brides-to-be, especially those on a budget or shopping sustainably, may find the dress of their dreams for the perfect deal during the weekend-long event that ran from Saturday, March 19th to Sunday, March 20th.

All gowns, both bride and bridesmaids, were priced from $49.99 to $299.99 during the sale. Each of the 28 retail stores operated by Goodwill Industries of Middle Tennessee said they ensured to be stocked with at least 20 gowns.

A wide range of sizes and styles were offered at varied locations, including contemporary and vintage styles.

“Some reports say the average cost for a wedding dress is now more than $1,600. This sale offers a chance to save more than 80% of that amount and still walk away with a stylish, gorgeous gown,” said Leisa Wamsley, Goodwill’s Vice President of Donated Goods. “That’s a lot of money you can spend on something else — like a honeymoon!”

Some sale merchandise that could be found included gently used gowns donated by individuals and new-with-tags, excess stock donated by local bridal shops.

Goodwill said since brides typically wear their dress for just one day, purchasing used clothing would be an excellent eco-friendly alternative.

The event lasted from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Saturday, March 19th, and 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday, March 20th at any Goodwill store in Middle Tennessee.

