Fisk University looks to increase security through grant recently announced by Biden Administration

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Earlier this year, several historically Black Colleges in the U.S. received bomb threats, including Fisk University in Nashville.

On Wednesday, the Biden Administration announced an effort to provide federal grants to the schools impacted.

“The day we got that information, we got a team writing the grant. That is going to help us increase the number of officers on our campus. It’s going to help us increase patrols around our campus to make sure our environment is safe and secure,” Fisk University President Dr. Vann Newkirk Sr. said.

Student Government Association President Saraya Ashley was also happy to hear the news.

“To know that your president and your vice president of the United States, that they see you and they understand the importance of rectifying wrong,” Ashley said. “It makes us feel good.”

In addition to increased security, Fisk University is also looking to add more counselors on campus.

“We want to make sure they feel safe and comfortable in learning and interacting, and this is what this grant is allowing us to do,” Newkirk explained.

Copyright 2022 WSMV. All rights reserved.