Woman arrested following rollover crash on I-65

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Metro Police arrested a woman after she rear-ended another vehicle on I-65 overnight.

According to police, two men in a Toyota 4Runner were hit by the woman’s car from behind on I-65, causing their vehicle to swerve and flip on the interstate.

The woman’s car then slammed into the guardrail, before coming to a rest in the shoulder. A man was also in the vehicle with her. Everyone walked away from this incident with no injuries.

Police had several lanes blocked off late on Thursday and early Friday for the investigation and for crews to clean up debris from the wreck.

The woman was taken into custody by MNPD. It is unknown if alcohol or speed played a factor in the crash.

