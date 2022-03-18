Vanderbilt warns students, staff about man ‘fondling women’ near campus

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Vanderbilt University Police are investigating “multiple reports” of a man “fondling women” on Thursday night.

The university alerted students and staff about incidents occurring on the 21st Ave. S and West End. Emergency personnel were called to the area and advised students and staff to avoid the area.

The suspect was seen wearing a red jacket, baseball cap, and a dark-colored backpack.

