Advertisement

Vanderbilt warns students, staff about man ‘fondling women’ near campus

Police lights
Police lights(WSMV)
By Joe Wenzel
Published: Mar. 17, 2022 at 10:06 PM CDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Vanderbilt University Police are investigating “multiple reports” of a man “fondling women” on Thursday night.

The university alerted students and staff about incidents occurring on the 21st Ave. S and West End. Emergency personnel were called to the area and advised students and staff to avoid the area.

The suspect was seen wearing a red jacket, baseball cap, and a dark-colored backpack.

For updates, click here.

Copyright 2022 WSMV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

No officers were injured after a car crashed into two Mt. Juliet Police cars on the eastbound...
No officers injured after car crashes into 2 police vehicles
No officers were injured after a car crashed into two Mt. Juliet Police cars on the eastbound...
No officers injured after car crashes into 2 police vehicles
FILE - In this May 2, 2019, file photo, House Speaker Glen Casada, R-Franklin, left, talks with...
Campaign Finance Probes of Ex-Speaker, Ex-Staffer Head to DA
We have the latest on I-24 tanker crash and the possibility of 2024 Republican National...
Thursday Evening News Update from News 4