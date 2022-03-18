Three men arrested after accidentally shooting 13-year-old

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Metro Nashville Police began investigating an exchange of gunfire that occurred Thursday evening that led to an uninvolved teenager being shot.

MNPD said the 13-year-old and his friend had gone to play basketball at an outdoor court when the gunfire began. He reportedly received a non-critical graze wound in the buttocks and was driven to the hospital by his mother.

Undercover TITANS detectives said they were already in the Napier area as part of their investigation into a shooting Wednesday night on Maroney Drive in Antioch. Detectives quickly arrived at the scene and detained three shooters as they ran into apartments.

Officials charged Alhagie J. Camara, 21, with felony reckless endangerment and unlawful gun possession by a convicted felon.

Two other men arrested Thursday night, according to authorities, included Ronald Tibbs, 21, and Dartanyan Loney, 19, who have both been charged with felony reckless endangerment and unlawful gun possession.

According to authorities, Camara was also free on a $25,000 bond stemming from an armed carjacking of a 64-year-old man in Green Hills previously in October 2019 at his arrest. At the time of the carjacking arrest, he was free on a $5,000 bond stemming from a May 2019 arrest on auto theft and felony evading charges.

Authorities said a judicial commissioner set Camara’s bond on the latest charges at $75,000. TITANS detectives will also be asking the United States Attorney’s Office to charge Camara federally for the gun crimes Thursday evening.

Detectives executed search warrants on two Napier apartments and recovered six guns, numerous magazines, a ballistic vest, and various illegal drugs.

MNPD is still investigating this situation at this time.

