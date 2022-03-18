No officers injured after car crashes into 2 police vehicles
Published: Mar. 17, 2022 at 9:47 PM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
MT. JULIET Tenn. (WSMV) - No officers were injured after a car crashed into two Mt. Juliet Police cars on the eastbound side of Interstate 40 on Thursday night.
All the eastbound lanes reopened near the 223M after the crash, police said. The crash comes after officers were assisting a disabled motor vehicle.
Police said three Mt. Juliet officers were outside both police vehicles when the crash occurred. Police added there were no “serious injuries” reported in the crash.
The cause of the crash is under investigation.
