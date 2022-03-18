No officers injured after car crashes into 2 police vehicles

MT. JULIET Tenn. (WSMV) - No officers were injured after a car crashed into two Mt. Juliet Police cars on the eastbound side of Interstate 40 on Thursday night.

All the eastbound lanes reopened near the 223M after the crash, police said. The crash comes after officers were assisting a disabled motor vehicle.

Police said three Mt. Juliet officers were outside both police vehicles when the crash occurred. Police added there were no “serious injuries” reported in the crash.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.

All lanes to I-40 are back open. We are thankful that no serious injuries occurred to anyone involved. Three of our officers were outside both police vehicles, assisting a stranded motorist, when the vehicles were struck. Please, please pay attention when driving. pic.twitter.com/ROPLPC8lGl — Mt. Juliet Police (@MtJulietPolice) March 18, 2022

