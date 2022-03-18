Advertisement

No officers injured after car crashes into 2 police vehicles


No officers were injured after a car crashed into two Mt. Juliet Police cars on the eastbound side of Interstate 40 on Thursday night.
By Joe Wenzel
Published: Mar. 17, 2022 at 9:47 PM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MT. JULIET Tenn. (WSMV) - No officers were injured after a car crashed into two Mt. Juliet Police cars on the eastbound side of Interstate 40 on Thursday night.

All the eastbound lanes reopened near the 223M after the crash, police said. The crash comes after officers were assisting a disabled motor vehicle.

Police said three Mt. Juliet officers were outside both police vehicles when the crash occurred. Police added there were no “serious injuries” reported in the crash.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.

Copyright 2022 WSMV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Police lights
Vanderbilt warns students, staff about man ‘fondling women’ near campus
No officers were injured after a car crashed into two Mt. Juliet Police cars on the eastbound...
No officers injured after car crashes into 2 police vehicles
FILE - In this May 2, 2019, file photo, House Speaker Glen Casada, R-Franklin, left, talks with...
Campaign Finance Probes of Ex-Speaker, Ex-Staffer Head to DA
We have the latest on I-24 tanker crash and the possibility of 2024 Republican National...
Thursday Evening News Update from News 4