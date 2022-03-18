Metro PD: Man found with runaway 17-year-old girl after almost hitting detective with jeep

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A 20-year-old Nashville man is facing charges after Metro Police said he was found a runaway 17-year-old girl on Friday.

Police charged Skyler E. Whitefield-Brewner with aggravated assault of a first responder, evading arrest, and two misdemeanor probation violations. The charges come after police said he fled from a “Clarksville Police Department detective and struck him with his Jeep.”

Metro Police Detectives said they were looking for the runaway teen when she was spotted getting into an orange Jeep Renegade with Whitefield-Brewner.

Police said they told Whitefield-Brewner several times “to turn his car off and exit the vehicle.” Instead, however, police said Whitefield-Brewner “backed up at a high rate of speed” and struck the detective with the jeep.

Police said the unidentified detective was knocked to the ground but declined medical attention. He suffered minor injuries in the crash, police said.

Police arrested the teen and Whitefield-Brewner near Hutson Avenue. Police charged the 17-year-old with being a runaway juvenile.

