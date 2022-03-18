Advertisement

Metro middle school teacher charged with sexual battery


Teacher charged
Teacher charged(MNPD)
By Mary Alice Royse
Published: Mar. 18, 2022 at 12:29 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A former teacher at Oliver Middle School was arrested Thursday after allegedly fondling a 13-year-old student, according to Metro Nashville Police.

MNPD said a grand jury charged Nicholas Keel, 31, with sexual battery after allegedly going to the victim’s home on Labor Day 2021 to give the 13-year-old a gift he had purchased on a trip when the assault occurred.

Authorities said Keel and the victim had also exchanged text messages of a sexual nature.

School officials said Keel had been placed on administrative leave last Sep. and recommended for termination. He is now free on a $25,000 bond.

