Maury Co. woman charged with alleged TennCare fraud

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A woman was charged with TennCare Friday after allegedly falsifying the state’s information in establishing her eligibility for the program, said officials.

In a joint effort with the Maury County Sheriff’s Department, the Office of Inspector General announced Friday the arrest of Tiffany Marshall, 39, of Maury County. Officials said she was charged with TennCare fraud and theft of services.

Investigators said she allegedly falsified reports that she had custody of her child so she could receive TennCare benefits. As a result, TennCare then paid more than $12,000 in fees and claims for her and her family.

“Using the TennCare program to receive benefits that one is not entitled to receive will not be tolerated in the state of Tennessee,” Interim Inspector General Chad Holman said. “Through our diligent investigation process, we will continue to show our commitment to ensuring that those taking advantage of our Medicaid system are brought to justice.”

The OIG, which is separate from TennCare, began the entire operation in Feb. 2005 and had identified and investigated more than 130,349 potential fraud cases leading to more than $9.2 million being repaid to TennCare.

