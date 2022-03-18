Man tased after punching officer in the face

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Metro Police officers used a taser to subdue a man on Thursday after he punched one of them in the face following a brief chase downtown.

According to the arrest affidavit, bike officers observed 25-year-old Tywann Sistrunk selling drugs between 2nd and 3rd Avenues South on Korean Veterans Blvd. Sistrunk was seen going in and out of a black Honda Civic between drug deals.

The report states that Sistrunk spotted the bike officers and ran, prompting the officers to give chase. Sistrunk threw a fanny pack over a fence while running away.

One officer managed to catch up to Sistrunk, who then punched him in the jaw. After repeated verbal attempts to get Sistrunk to stop resisting, a taser was to subdue him, according to the affidavit.

The fanny pack was recovered by detectives, who found marijuana, methamphetamine, Hydrocodone pills, Xanax tabs, heroin, cocaine, and a weighing scale.

Officers also searched the Civic, where they seized $2,200 in cash and a loaded Smith & Wesson 9mm pistol.

Sistrunk faces multiple charges of drug possession with intent to sell, resisting arrest and assaulting an officer.

