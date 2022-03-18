Middle Tennessee gas stations keep an eye on changing gas prices

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Gas prices and prices of a barrel of oil are things everyone keeps tracking, including gas stations.

As gas prices went up at several gas stations over the last several weeks, one smaller gas station kept the cost of regular gas under $4. Management at Billy’s Corner told News 4 they’d held the price for regular gas at $3.97 for about two weeks. They were able to stay that cheap because of the type of gas station and keep customers coming back.

“We always try to stay lower, and we are off the beaten path. So one thing was beside our ethanol-free that’s the one thing that we can attract people with,” General Manager at Billy’s Corner Adam Baker said.

Attracting people is something Billy’s Corner said they’ve been able to do by letting people pay a little less at the pump.

“I’ve gained probably more customers just from being cheap,” Baker said. “And people realizing that over the last couple of weeks then we would have if we would have stayed with everybody else.”

They can keep prices low because they’re Billy’s Corner is a mom-and-pop gas station. But, they keep those prices lower than others comes at a bit of a cost.

“We’re not branded, so we don’t have anybody controlling what we have to sell a minimum for. There’s certainly been days that we haven’t made nearly as much off of a gallon as we would like to,” Baker said. “But like I said, it’s all about trying to keep everybody coming in and gaining new customers and all that stuff for, so it’s been keeping it as low as we can.”

Tracking the "ups and downs" in gas prices is something local markets are having to stay on top of every hour.

Baker said the last few weeks have been volatile with price per barrel of oil. So, what they do at Billy’s Corner is wait and watch

“We’re not as busy as a lot of other places,” he said. “So, we don’t have to necessarily turn the gas prices over every day because we may have four or five days before we have to worry about what the next fuel prices.”

News 4′s Tosin Fakile asked why gas prices immediately jump when the price of a barrel of oil goes up and why it takes a while for gas prices to drop when the barrel of oil goes down.

“A lot of that is so when it goes up. It’s probably more reactionary panic. And then when it goes down, people are going to sit there and wait for it to go back up before they may change a price,” Baker said. “So usually when it starts going down, you got there’s an extra 2,3,4 days lag in there.”

Here is Baker’s advice to customers.

“All I can tell people is just like always just keep hanging on,” Baker said

Baker told News 4 the price per barrel of oil has dropped, so people can expect to see the price of gas drop at other gas stations and theirs.

Copyright 2022 WSMV. All rights reserved.