Five people arrested in connection to Dec. 2020 Murfreesboro homicide

MURFREESBORO, TN (WSMV) – Five people were arrested Friday in connection to the homicide of a 20-year-old in 2020.

Murfreesboro Police, along with United States Marshals Service agents in Memphis and Montgomery County Sheriff’s deputies, arrested these people in connection to the death of Montavis Jones, who was killed at a Murfreesboro apartment complex in Dec. 2020.

Authorities said Maceo Boyd, Paul Turner, and Tevin Campbell, all age 21, have been charged with first-degree murder, felon in possession of a firearm, attempted especially aggravated robbery, and conspiracy to commit especially aggravated robbery.

Maceo Boyd was arrested in connection with homicide of 20-year-old Montavis Jones at a Murfreesboro apartment complex in December 2020. (Murfreesboro Police)

Paul Turner was arrested in connection with homicide of 20-year-old Montavis Jones at a Murfreesboro apartment complex in December 2020. (Murfreesboro Police)

Tevin Campbell was arrested in connection with homicide of 20-year-old Montavis Jones at a Murfreesboro apartment complex in December 2020. (Murfreesboro Police)

Federal agents arrested Boyd, according to MPD, on Thursday in Memphis and Turner on Wednesday. Both were taken into custody at the Shelby County Jail. Officials said Campbell is in a Georgia Correctional facility on a probation violation.

Martavius Guy, 20, was charged with first-degree murder, according to officials. He was also charged with attempted aggravated robbery and conspiracy to commit especially aggravated robbery.

Martavius Guy was arrested in connection with homicide of 20-year-old Montavis Jones at a Murfreesboro apartment complex in December 2020. (Murfreesboro Police)

The Mongomery County Sheriff’s Office said deputies arrested him on Tuesday. He is in the Montgomery County Jail on a $105,000 bond for drug charges.

Authorities added that Tybresa Lattimore, 20, is charged with conspiracy to commit aggravated robbery. MSSO deputies arrested her on Thursday. Lattimore was released from jail.

Tybresa Lattimore was arrested in connection with homicide of 20-year-old Montavis Jones at a Murfreesboro apartment complex in December 2020. (Murfreesboro Police)

MPD officials said this was a more than a year-long investigation by deputies. The investigation ended with the implication of the five suspects in the shooting death of Jones at the Campus Crossing Apartments, 285 N Rutherford Blvd on Dec. 4, 2020.

According to the investigation, the five people involved lured Jones to the location under the pretense of selling marijuana and then ambushed him. Crime Scene technicians recovered bullet casing from five different firearms.

Boyd also received injuries in the shooting, according to detectives.

MPD Special Investigation Division detectives are also investigating possible gang ties between several of the suspects as the investigation remains ongoing.

Copyright 2022 WSMV. All rights reserved.