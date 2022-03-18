FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY: Cold front brings two rounds of rain

WE ARE UNDER A FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY TODAY AS A COLD FRONT PUSHES THROUGH THE MID STATE.

SHOWERS AND STRONG TO SEVERE STORMS WILL BE POSSIBLE WITH DAMAGING WINDS AND HEAVY RAIN.

ANOTHER FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY HAS BEEN ISSUED FOR TUESDAY AND WEDNESDAY IN ADVANCE OF A SOAKING RAIN AND MORE STORMS.

We are tracking two separate rounds of rain that will push through the Mid State today.

The first is already on approach and will bring some heavy rain and even a thunderstorm or two through the morning hours. This first line does not appear to bring a severe storm threat with it, but we will see heavy rain and ponding on roadways during the morning commute.

Expect a mid-day break in the rain and we’ll even try and sneak in some sunshine this afternoon.

Late this afternoon, and this evening, expect a few more individual storms to fire up as the cold front goes through the Mid State. If we can get some good sunshine through the afternoon it will help fuel the atmosphere and this is where our main severe threat will come into play today.

These thunderstorms could produce damaging winds as well as heavy rain and small hail, prompting our FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY for today. The last of the showers and storms will taper off tonight with lows in the mid 40s.

Saturday is going to be a cooler and mostly cloudy day with temperatures staying in the mid to upper 50s for the most part. It will be a touch breezy during the day, but we will stay dry.

Sunday looks fantastic with plenty of sunshine on tap and temperatures near 70 for the day. We’ll see temperatures climb into the mid 70s on Monday under a mostly sunny sky.

Another FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY has been issued for Tuesday and Wednesday of next week as our next storm system moves through the area. We’re monitoring not only the potential for some storms, but also periods of heavy rain that could drop as much as 2-4″ between the two days.

So as of now this ALERT DAY is more for the chance of flooding, but we’ll also be watching for any changes to our severe threat in the coming days.

We’ll dry out on Thursday with temperatures back near 60

