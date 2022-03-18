Family reacts after long-awaited arrests are made in loved one’s murder

FRANKLIN, Tenn. (WSMV) - Nearly two years after 26-year-old Jamarcus Esmon was murdered in Franklin, his family said they are one step closer to justice after two arrests were made in the case.

His mother said the family never gave up hope and said they can see the light at the end of the tunnel.

Latoya Floyd said she misses her son. “I love Jamarcus,” Floyd said. “A lot of people love Jamarcus.”

Many of those people came to the Mt. Hope Cemetery in Franklin Thursday where Jamarcus was laid to rest two summers ago. “It makes it all real, and Jamarcus was loved,” Floyd said. “I hurt. Everybody hurts.”

Jamarcus was gunned down on Edgewood Boulevard in June 2020. His mother said she got the call from Franklin Police she had been waiting a year and nine months for. Police told her they arrested two people in her son’s death. “I was so overwhelmed with joy,” Floyd said. “I didn’t even ask who did it. I had to call him back to find out.”

Police said 23-year-old Kiontez Waters was the shooter, and 32-year-old Stephanie Holt is accused of helping Waters following the murder. “I am very upset about their faces because it seems like they have no remorse,” said Traci Esmon, Jamarcus’s aunt.

Traci is the first person that Floyd called with the news. Traci said while she isn’t familiar with Holt, she does know Waters. Without going into too much detail, she said he did not get along with her nephew. “I do know them through the community,” Traci said. “The guy arrested, I have known him for years and his family. It is not much of a shock to me. We have been knowing them for a long time.”

Floyd said her son’s death has damaged her tremendously. “I have a lot of trust issues,” Floyd said. “I don’t trust people.”

One person she holds close is the 5-year-old daughter, Jayah, who Jamarcus leaves behind. “I look at her, I see Jamarcus,” Floyd said. “That is my heart.”

Floyd is clinging to her support system as they continue fighting for justice. “The arrest has been made,” Floyd said. “Now, I need the conviction. I need it to go all the way through.”

When asked if more arrests are possible and what motive the two may have had, Franklin Police said because the arrests come as a result of confidential grand jury testimony and sealed indictments, they could not comment further on the case.

