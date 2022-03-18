Experts explain use of deadly force in self-defense in Tennessee

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Police said a store clerk is not facing charges after shooting and killing a 23-year-old in north Nashville because he’s claiming self-defense. Now, experts explain how someone can use a firearm to protect themselves in Tennessee.

Police said 23-year-old Cornell M. Evan died following a shooting at the 7-11 store in the 3000 block of Clarksville Pike on Wednesday morning. The clerk told detectives that Evans had entered the store, went directly to the restroom, and stayed there for an unusual time until the clerk asked Evans to get out.

The clerk told police that Evans “emerged agitated and furious as he berated him and other employees.” Authorities said after Evans was repeatedly asked to leave and exited the store, the clerk walked to the front of the parking lot to persuade Evans to get off the property.

Police said while on a sidewalk in front of the business, Evans approached the clerk aggressively and took a fighting stance that eventually led to a physical altercation.

The clerk added that he drew a pistol and fired to protect himself after he was punched from behind.

People can use deadly force in self-defense if they fear for their life or someone else’s. That’s the law in Tennessee.

“Honestly, those cases happen kind of few and far between, which is a good thing for all of us, so there is a need to know a bunch of other tactics before using a firearm,” Bob Allen from Royal Range says shooting someone should be a last resort to keep yourself safe. “If I feel like somebody is going to more or less beat me to death, then I have a right to use deadly force against them, but most of the fights people get in the United States are not all deadly.”

Other self-defense tactics include knowing how to fight off an attacker strategically and using pepper spray and a taser. People are also advised to be aware of their surroundings and limit their interactions with strangers. For example, self-defense experts said do not stop and pause when someone you don’t know asks you a question even if it seems harmless.

“So here’s the thing for all of us to do. It’s to have a phrase in mind that you can say to all of these people for any question they ask. My answer is always the same. If I can walk away, I’ll say, ‘Nope, picking the grandkids up got to go,’” Allen said. “They want to get close to you so you can’t run off, and they can put your hands on you, right? Or show you they’ve got a gun or a knife, and they will do something to you if you don’t reply.”

If you feel unsafe, go to a safe spot and call the police. If that’s not an option, do what you can to protect yourself.

Tennessee has a stand your ground law which allows people to defend themselves without trying to run away first.

