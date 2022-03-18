Dog recovers after being shot in Hickman County

BON AQUA, TN (WSMV) – A golden retriever is recovering on Friday after being shot in the shoulder and left on the side of the road in Hickman County.

It’s just one incident among several like this they’ve had in the last few months. News 4 talked to the Shelter Friends of Hickman County about what they said should be done to help the animals.

Sunshine, the Golden Retriever, wandered onto the wrong property was shot in the shoulder by the homeowner. She is now recovering in Nashville. Sunshine is the fourth dog shot in Hickman County within the last few months.

The President of Shelter Friends of Hickman County, Becki Bates, said the biggest problem is the lack of a shelter.

“If we had a shelter, people could surrender their dog right there so they would not feel the need to just release it,” Bates said.

Sunshine is recovering fine, but Bates said the best way to prevent this from happening again is to build a shelter.

“We’d like to have a shelter by Christmas,” Bates said.

The Shelter Friends of Hickman County has already raised $80,000. To donate, click here.

