Detectives work to find women who allegedly stole from TJ Maxx


By Mary Alice Royse
Published: Mar. 18, 2022 at 10:51 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MURFREESBORO, TN (WSMV) – Murfreesboro police are looking for two persons of interest Friday in connection to a shoplifting case.

Detectives said they need help identifying the two women pictured in store surveillance footage stealing a cart full of clothing and other items on March 6th.

Anyone with information of this case is asked to call Detective Miller at (629)201-5662.

