2 Rutherford County officials want a pay raise for county employees

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A Rutherford County official is publicly calling for a pay raise for county employees.

Assessor Of Property Rutherford County Rob Mitchell, asked for the pay raise during a county commission meeting on Thursday night. But he is the second to ask county commissioners for a pay raise for county employees. On Monday of this week, Rutherford County mayor Bill Ketron made that proposal to county commissioners.

“If you’ve ever seen the movie Oliver,” Mitchell said. “Where the little boy goes forward with a bowl of soup saying ‘please sir may I have some more.’ That’s the situation.”

That’s how Mitchell described the struggle of Rutherford County employees. But, people that he said are more than employees.

“I work with them every day. We’re friends. We’re family,” said Mitchell. “I have individuals who will have to take a second job outside the office to make ends meet.”

“When they come to me and tell me, I can’t live on what I’m being paid,” he added. “I know how that is. I’ve been there.”

He followed the county mayor’s call asking county commissioners to do more for those who keep county government running.

“I was recommending to the full 21 commissioners a 15 percent raise,” Ketron said. “To set the gold standard, I have to retain the best employees. So, I’m willing to make that sacrifice. I’ll find the money to keep them from having to hire somebody new and retrain them.”

“I’m calling for them to give a cost of living raise every year that is equivalent to what the rate of inflation is. I would also like to see them revisit the benefits package,” Mitchell said. “Do something for the employees so they can have some hope that when their paycheck comes, their benefits haven’t gone up.”

“The cost of their benefits hasn’t exceeded the cost of living increase that they get. Which traditionally has been 1.75 percent a year,” he added. “And we know from past history that inflation has run 2 percent. So they’re already falling behind.”

Ketron said the pay raise wouldn’t mean more in taxes.

“I think this can be accomplished without a property tax increase,” Ketron said. “I’m planning to see for those committees, and I asked them last night to help me. Let’s find the money and make sure we take care of employees to where they can afford to live here. Being the fastest growing county in the country, affordable housing is tough right now.”

Mitchell said the county is booming and can afford the pay raise.

“For the first time in history, our property values exceed $50 billion, an increase over four years of over $18 billion. That’s about 50 percent increase in values,” Mitchell said. “Rutherford county is at 100 percent of the national average for cost of living. Davidson at 102 percent. The parts of the southeast where everybody lives are less and less affordable. We’re at the national average, yet we pay in Rutherford county about 14% less than the state average.”

News 4′s Tosin Fakile reached out to county employees for their response. Here are two emails from county employees who wanted to stay anonymous.

“It means a lot to me as an employee that Mr. Mitchell brought this before the board. He spoke on one of the big reasons why it’s so hard to be job loyal. With todays economy and standards of living, it’s so hard to make a living, it’s turning into you working to live. I am very grateful for my job with Rutherford County. I enjoy my job and love helping the public, but that doesn’t pay bills or help with finances in my household. My husband, who works in law enforcement, works out of county due to the pay here in Rutherford County. He would love to work for his home town in which he was born and raised in, however our family can not afford that pay sacrifice. I do hope that Mr. Mitchell’s and Mayor Ketron’s proposal is greatly considered as it will provide Rutherford County employees with a raise that will help in today’s economy.”

“Rutherford County is one of the fastest growing counties in the country. As a lifelong resident I have enjoyed serving the community and the residents of this county and have put my whole heart and soul into doing so. The sudden cost of living and the heightened cost of inflation has most employees of this county, including myself on the search for employment with a more comfortable salary, just to survive in today’s economy. As many employees have supported the Rutherford County Commissioners in the past, we urge you to support the county employees now. Most respectfully!”

News 4 asked the county mayor if the raises could happen immediately. He said Cities in the county like Murfreesboro and Smyrna, who approved pay raises midterm, have the flexibility because they are cities. However, Ketron noted the county has procedures it has to go through.

The following is the letter of the proposal from Ketron for pay raises for county employees.

Mayor Ketron Recommends to Lift Pay Table for County General Employees by 15% Rutherford County, TN---(March 15, 2022) Rutherford County Mayor Bill Ketron recommends that the Rutherford County Commission Lift the pay table for all General Fund Employees by 15%. The recent pandemic has brought competition between employers for hiring quality employees to this nation, this state, and this county. Rutherford County is currently in the middle of having a commissioned salary study completed. However, several counties and municipalities have recently enacted mid-budget salary increases because the competitive job market. "I am asking our County Commissioners to covey our commitment to retain all of our great employees," Mayor Ketron added. Recently several counties and municipalities have authorized increases; City of Murfreesboro 7%, Town of Smyrna 8%, Williamson County 10%, Montgomery County 22%, Chattanooga 5 to 48%, and Gallatin 5 steps. "My goal has always been for Rutherford County to be the best County in Tennessee. I have always said that Rutherford County should set the "Gold Standard" for the other 94 counties to follow. This will not be possible if we cannot retain the best employees in the state if we are not willing to provide them with an above average salary," advised Mayor Ketron. “As gasoline prices reach record highs, food costs up 10% in the last year, and affordable house vanishing before our eyes, I will work with our County Commissioners to find a way to make this increase happen in the upcoming 2022-2023 FY Budget effective 7-1-2022,” stated Mayor Ketron.

Ketron said he is hoping the pay raise can take effect July 1.

